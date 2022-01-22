State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 305,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

