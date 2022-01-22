State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,812 shares of company stock valued at $23,926,612. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $48.28 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $730.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

