State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 62.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 1,424.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 80.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSF stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

