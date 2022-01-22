Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$7.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$6.20 by C$1.40. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.