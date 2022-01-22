Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 183088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Specifically, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,074 over the last 90 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

