Stephens Increases FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target to $52.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,593 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

