Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 2.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.37. Approximately 26,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 29,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.49 million and a P/E ratio of 38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61.

About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

