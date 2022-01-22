Stifel Financial (SF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

