Stifel Nicolaus Trims B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price to C$9.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 562,883 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

