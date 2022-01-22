Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,759 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,098% compared to the average daily volume of 399 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after buying an additional 565,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

