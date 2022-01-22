Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BuzzFeed Call Options (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 842% compared to the typical volume of 635 call options.

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $4.44 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZFD shares. Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

BuzzFeed Inc is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc, formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

