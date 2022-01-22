Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stoneridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 187,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Stoneridge by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

SRI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 207,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,385. The company has a market cap of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

