Summitry LLC Acquires 967 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CarMax worth $29,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $132,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMX traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 2,664,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

