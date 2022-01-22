Summitry LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. 3,234,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.
Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
