Summitry LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. 3,234,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.