Summitry LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,025,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $451,211,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Visa by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,803,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

Shares of V traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.93. 16,200,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,438. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.30. The company has a market capitalization of $396.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

