SUN (old) (SUN) Market Cap Hits $152,457.26

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

