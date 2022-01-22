Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price was down 9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $53.00. The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 77,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,930,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

