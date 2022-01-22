Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 166.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

