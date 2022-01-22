Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMCI opened at $41.01 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $3,644,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 314,853 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 60.0% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

