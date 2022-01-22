SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $700,306.94 and approximately $66.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

