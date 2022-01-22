SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $783.56.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

