SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myovant Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

MYOV stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.