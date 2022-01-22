SVB Leerink Weighs in on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.77.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

