Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 255 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($205.28).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £225.72 ($307.98).

On Friday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 259 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($204.97).

CAU stock opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £81.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.16.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

