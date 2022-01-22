Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 193 by Analysts at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 204 to SEK 193 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Danske cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

