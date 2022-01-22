Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,842 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,573 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.