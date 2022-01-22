Swiss National Bank Buys 5,200 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

