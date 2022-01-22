Swiss National Bank Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PTEN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

