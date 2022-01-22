Swiss National Bank Has $4.28 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.