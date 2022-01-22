Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 67,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,866,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,349,000 after purchasing an additional 144,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 494,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 856,287 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

OCDX opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

