Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Repay were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Repay by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Repay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

RPAY opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.