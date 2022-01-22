Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Avaya by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 199.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 251,080 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

AVYA opened at $17.71 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.