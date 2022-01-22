Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.96. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 95,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Synalloy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 219,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Synalloy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synalloy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synalloy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.