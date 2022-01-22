Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,414.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,841.41 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.