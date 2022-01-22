Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 8.0% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,414.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,841.41 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

