T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 606,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 114,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $101.62 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.