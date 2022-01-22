Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTCF opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 82,306 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

