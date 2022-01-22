Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 754,071 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,616.72% and a negative return on equity of 535.92%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

