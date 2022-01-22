TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.