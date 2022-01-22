TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,561,000 after acquiring an additional 73,770 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $87.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

