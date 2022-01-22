TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

