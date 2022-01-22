TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

