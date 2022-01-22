Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,842 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

