Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

