Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,117,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLTR opened at $3.19 on Friday. Kaltura Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

