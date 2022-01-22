Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,548 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envista were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.