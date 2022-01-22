TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $14,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 8.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $79.58 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,141,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

