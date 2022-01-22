Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 6.5%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.61 and last traded at $80.42. Approximately 16,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,153,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

