Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

