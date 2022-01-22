Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $26.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:TS opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

