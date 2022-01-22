Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by China Renaissance Securities to “Hold”

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $7.30 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TME. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

TME stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,662,000 after purchasing an additional 668,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,663,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

